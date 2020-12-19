Bolivia: Meeting of Abya Yala Peoples States Support for Venezuela

The statement from Cochabamba rejects all types of foreign interference in Venezuela's affairs.

The Meeting of Peoples and Organizations of Abya Yala towards the Construction of a Plurinational America gathered in San Benito, Bolivia for a two-day meeting have expressed their support for the People and government of Venezuela.

The gathering began on Friday at the UNASUR headquarters in Cochabamba, with the participation of hundreds of representatives of organizations and movements from Bolivia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

What follows is the translation of the statement.

SUPPORT OF THE PEOPLES AND ORGANIZATIONS OF ABYA YALA TO THE GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF THE BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

The "Meeting of the Peoples and Organizations of Abya Yala towards the construction of a Plurinational America" ​​gathered this 18 and 19 December at the headquarters of UNASUR, San Benito, Cochabamba - Bolivia, we express our support and support to the people and government of the Republic Bolivariana de Venezuela and its President Nicolás Maduro Moros, for the legitimate and democratic electoral process that they have carried out on December 6 to elect their parliamentarians.

The Peoples and Social Organizations of Abya Yala express our firm repudiation of the foreign interventionist actions of any State or International Organization in the internal affairs of Venezuela and condemn the blockade and arbitrary sanctions against our sister country.

The "Meeting of the Peoples and Organizations of Abya Yala towards the construction of a Plurinational America" ​​once again expresses its commitment to democratic institutions and to the noble brother Venezuelan People, who have the right to defend sovereignty and freedom self-determination.

San Benito, December 19, 2020

Cochabamba | Peoples and organizations of Abya Yala gathered in San Benito, Bolivia express their support for the People and government of Venezuela and for its legitimate and democratic Dec. 6 electoral process. Statement rejects all types of foreign interference in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/wJQhevvzkw — Camila (@camilateleSUR) December 19, 2020