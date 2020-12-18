Meeting of Abya Yala Peoples Aims to Build 'Plurinational America'

The Meeting of Peoples and Organizations of Abya Yala towards the Construction of a Plurinational America began on Friday in Cochabamba, Bolivia, with the participation of at hundreds of represenatives of Indigenous organizations and socal movements.

"This first "Meeting of the peoples and organizations of the Abya Yala towards the construction of a Plurinational America" is of great importance for integration because history and the Pacha call us to fight for the liberation of our peoples," Indigenous leader Evo Morales said during the inauguration.

Este primer "Encuentro de los pueblos y organizaciones del Abya Yala hacia la construcción de una América Plurinacional" tiene gran importancia para la integración porque la historia y la Pacha nos convocan a luchar por la liberación de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/pReI1hIQBj — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 18, 2020

The event discusses the role of regional integration mechanisms such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Trade Treaty of the Pueblos (ALBA-TCP), and Unasur.

The two day meeting takes place in the town of San Benito, which also hosted the World People's Conference on Climate Change and the Rights of Mother Earth in 2010 as well as the World People's Conference on Climate Change and the Defense of Life in 2015.

Foreign delegations have come from Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia and will meet until Saturday.