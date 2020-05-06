Bolivia: MAS Files Formal Accusation Against Añez's Daughter

A MAS representative affirmed Añez's daughter also traveled with her partner and family to the Robore region.

Bolivia's Movement to Socialism (MAS) party denounced on May 5 de facto president Jeanine Añez’s daughter for quarantine violation.

Elizabeth Oporto, MAS senator, presented two official inquiry petitions to Arturo Murillo, Bolivian Minister of Govern; and Fernando Lopez, Bolivian Minister of Defense. Oporto requested both ministers investigate and sanction participants in a festive event in La Paz. That kind of action involves an enforced measures violation.

La diputada Ginna Torrez admite que se trasladó junto a su hijo a la sede de Gobierno, en un avión de la FAB, para participar en una Sesión de la Asamblea Legislativa. pic.twitter.com/XzUZP3t9rV — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) May 5, 2020

"Deputy Ginna Torrez admits that she and her son went to the seat of government in a FAB plane to participate in a session of the Legislative Assembly."



Government forces detained April 22 in the Vinto locality mayor Patricia Arce, under allegations of holding a party for her son. Arce was legally processed, arrested, and currently is under house arrest. Oporto bases her accusations on this precedent and asks for the same legal treatment for Carolina Ribera Áñez, the president’s daughter.

“We want to know what actions the person responsible for maintaining the quarantine is taking to sanction this event, which is a threat to public health” MAS senator expressed.

As the senator's official website published, Añez’s daughter's birthday party was held at the Govern''s Palace, the official presidency headquarters. Deputy Ginna Torrez's son was present in the event and arrived in a Bolivian Army aircraft from Tarija. The right-wing deputy admitted her participation in the events.

La Diputada Gina Torrez, pide disculpas a la Presidenta, por haberle hecho pasar un mal momento, indicando que ella cometió un error.

Fuente:#JaqueMate pic.twitter.com/NhTQdXbdHL — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) May 5, 2020

"Congresswoman Gina Torrez, apologizes to the President, for giving her a bad time, indicating that she made a mistake."



MAS representative affirmed Añez's daughter also traveled with her partner and family to the Robore region. In addition, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Núñez, requested the transportation of a model from Rurrenabaque to La Paz, he alleged humanitarian reasons.

Yerko Núñez, Ministro de la Presidencia, admite que llevó a la ciudad de La Paz a Miss Rurrenabaque en avión de la FAB, porque estaba delicada de salud.https://t.co/ozmxEAFAhc pic.twitter.com/EeiRsCvgxo — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) May 5, 2020

"Yerko Núñez, Minister of the Presidency, admits that he took Miss Rurrenabaque to La Paz by FAB plane because she was in poor health conditions"

In a press conference, Oporto pointed out that her party also requested a flight report to the Minister of defense. “ MAS is asking for an account after the daughter of the coup leader violated quarantine.”

“We need to properly inform the population. Nobody is allowed to use state property for particular issues,” Oporto concluded.