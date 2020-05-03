Bolivian Military Aircraft Crashes During Aid Mission: 6 Killed

The twin-engine propeller plane would have arrived in the country's largest city of Santa Cruz, where the Spaniards were about to transfer for a flight to their homeland.

A Bolivian air force plane crashed during a humanitarian mission, killing all six people on board, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred near the north-central city of Trinidad, the country's Air Force wrote on Twitter, confirming that two Bolivian crew and four Spaniards deceased.

Bolivian authorities have set up a panel to investigate the crash and file a report on the incident within eight days, the air force said. It added the light aircraft, a Beechcraft Baron B-55, had crashed early in the afternoon.



Preliminary findings showed that the plane reported that it planned to return to the airport in Trinidad 12 minutes after take-off due to engine failure. Contact with the aircraft was then lost.

According to Bolivian Air Force’s communication, Spanish nationals identities were Francisco Jose Gallego Gonzalez, Yandira Oliveira Velarde, Alba Aparicio Torres, and Dely Salvatierra Velardes. Bolivian Air force members killed in the crash were Captain Fabio Daniel Jerez Lanza and Lieutenant Richard Anderson.

A passenger died after the incident while he was being transferred to the hospital. The remaining aircrew died instantaneously.

Another humanitarian flight will depart from Santa Cruz to Madrid, to return stranded Spanish nationals in Bolivia. Air transportation ceased between both nations after the COVID-19 outbreak, except humanitarian and repatriation flights.