Bolivia: Añez Regime Makes It Difficult for Citizens to Return

Over 1,000 Bolivians were asked to head to Buenos Aires to take COVID-19 tests before entering their homeland.

Over 1,000 Bolivians stranded in the border with Argentina cannot return to their country because the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez asked them to finance their own COVID-19 tests before entering the national territory.

Only 60 of them have sufficient monetary resources to travel to Buenos Aires, cover the costs of their accommodation in this Argentine city, and pay to be tested for the coronavirus.

According to Bolivian authorities, a supplier in Buenos Aires will sell a batch of COVID-19 tests to them.

"We have not been able to find a laboratory where the test can be done," Evelyn Daza, who is responsible for handling the return of the Bolivians, acknowledged.

El grupo de 60 compatriotas pide a la Cancillería que ceda el Consulado en Buenos Aires para que se realicen la prueba de Covid-19 #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #CoronavirusEnElMundo https://t.co/4sfw5XYc0K — EL DEBER (@grupoeldeber) April 23, 2020

"A group of 60 compatriots asks the Foreign Ministry to allow them to use the Buenos Aires consulate to carry out the COVID-19 test."

"Our citizens should not attend a clinic, because of the risk of contagion. We have requested that the test be carried out at the Bolivian embassy in Buenos Aires," she added.

If they test positive for COVID-19, they will not be able to return to Bolivia and will have to extend their stay in Buenos Aires for the length of their quarantine.

The Bolivian and Argentine Foreign Ministries have shown their willingness to coordinate the repatriation to those Andean citizens that have money to return on a private plane.​​​​​​​