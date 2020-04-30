Bolivia: Deputies Agree on Date for General Elections

The new election date has been announced, so people could safely vote for their candidates without fear of contracting the coronavirus..

Bolivia's Chamber of Deputies approved onApril 29 a bill to set the general elections date. The 2020 General Election postponement regulates the special circumstances for the polling process due to the virus.

The senate chamber stated that there will be a 90 day term prior to the election date, May 3. The date concurs with the enforcing period for the election bill. According to this norm, the next general toll should be held on August 2nd.

The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) proposed a non-definedl date between June 28 and September 27, but it was rejected. The legislative body membership belongs to the Movement to Socialism (MAS) Party.

Freddy Morales, teleSUR correspondent reported that the law endorsed by the deputies will now go to the senate for review and from there to the government palace, where the de facto authorities will have to promulgate it.

"Deputies approve, in the first instance, a draft law prepared by the Electoral Tribunal, so that national elections can be held between June 28 and September 27. Initially, the elections were to be held on May 3."



Eight fronts and political parties are entitled to participate in these elections. Their respective candidates for president, vice-president, senators, and deputies will contend for Bolivia's leadership. So far, the latest poll on voting trends keeps the presidential candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, as a favorite.

​​​​​​​The elections will take place after the coup d'état against former President Evo Morales on November 10, which led to the installation of the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.