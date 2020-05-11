Bolivia: Citizens Protest Against De Facto Government

Protesters broadcasted demonstrations live on social media due to information blackout by the regime.

Bolivian citizens protested in many cities on Monday against coup-born government and its health crisis management.

Residents of El Alto, Cochabamba, La Paz, and other cities demonstrated in the streets demanding Jeanine Añez's removal from office. Protesters manifested their discontent with the de facto administration by calling for the removal of the regime and their financial backers

Protesters also called for a general election date and manifested their rejection of transgenic seeds of use.

Many of the protests occurred in the streets, despite COVID-19 restrictive measures. People used casseroles and firecrackers during the demonstrations; they also screamed “elections now” and “Añez out.”

En diferentes Departamentos de todo #Bolivia, se escuchan petardazos y cacerolazos, es una forma de protesta al que recurrieron los ciudadanos para no romper con la cuarentena, en rechazo al gobierno de Jeanine Añez. pic.twitter.com/362mXhWY8M — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) May 10, 2020

"In different areas around Bolivia, you can hear firecrackers and pots and pans, it's a form of protest that the citizens resorted to in order not to break the quarantine, in rejection of the government of Jeanine Añez."



These strikes occurred six months after the coup d’état against former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Currently, the Añez administration has not complied with food and economic aid to its citizens despite COVID-19 emergency.

The Bolivian broadcasting channel Unitel affirmed that the demonstrations and firecrackers explosions were asking for the annulment of the legal status of Movement to Socialism party and on coup-born government behalf. Protesters broadcasted demonstrations live on social media due to information blackout by the regime.

According to local news media, the government deployed military forces in several places to put down the protests.