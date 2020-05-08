Bolivia's Public Companies Are Being Dismantled, Morales Says

Evo Morales warns that the coup-born regime is destroying what Bolivians had a hard time recovering.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales denounced that the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez is dismantling state-owned companies such as Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Bolivian Airlines (BoA), and Bolivian Telecommunications (Entel).​​​​​

“Jeanine Áñez's trusted men, Herland Soliz and Elio Montes, embezzled from the Bolivian Oil Company and the Bolivian Telecommunications enterprises… A similar fate awaits to Bolivian Aviation Company (BOA)” Morales tweeted.

In February, the Entel director Elio Montes was arrested at a U.S. airport because he was carrying a high amount of money. Under his management, the Bolivian authorities investigated unjustified expenses in the telecommunications company.

“The Bolivian people fought for their natural resources and against plundering and privatization. In 2006, we nationalized the petroleum industry... Today it is at risk because of mismanagement and corruption,” the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce tweeted.​​​​​​​

"In #Bolivia the United States is now governing us. Why am I saying this? Because the CIA is deeply involved in the coup government of Mrs. Jeanine Añez." https://t.co/sxLEiKLsa9 — Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) May 8, 2020

"We, Bolivians, along with our social organizations, have the duty to defend strategic companies," Morales said and warned that "if we don't protect them, it will be tough to get out of the crisis."

In late 2019, the Santa Cruz's Parliamentary Group president Erick Moran denounced that the Añez regime had appointed private entrepreneurs as managers of the aviation company.

Even though the self-proclaimed president said that the capital of this company would increase, its financial sustainability has worsened.

"The de facto government is destroying what Bolivians had a hard time recovering," Morales added.