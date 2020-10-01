De Facto Regime Amplifies Crisis in Bolivia, Ex-Minister Says

In an attempt to prevent the triumph of the socialist presidential candidate, the Añez regime also seeks that some 50,000 citizens who are living abroad cannot vote.

Bolivia’s former Health Minister Gabriela Montaño Wednesday criticized the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez for bringing about a deep economic, political, and social crisis.

She pointed out that this Andean country faces also a health crisis given that the U.S.-backed government mishandled the pandemic, which resulted in 135,311 COVID-19 cases and 7,965 deaths so far.

Additionally, the accelerated destruction of public institutions and social services created during President Evo Morales’s administration (2006-2019) have contributed to a further deterioration of the country's economic situation.

All this happens in the midst of permanent persecution of the militants and sympathizers of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), which has worsened after the 2019 coup d'état.

Montaño affirmed that the Añez regime knows that the candidates of the Bolivian right cannot win the upcoming elections. For that reason, the Interim regime will use any unlawful strategy so that the elites can stay in power.

Among the actions to prevent the triumph of the left, the Añez regime seeks that some 50,000 citizens who are living abroad cannot vote. To achieve this, the authorities gave those Bolivians 48 hours "to prove" they are citizens of their country.

Likewise, the coup-born regime also intends to eliminate MAS as a political movement. However, according to the latest surveys, the Socialist presidential candidate Luis Arce leads the polls with a favorable 25 percent of the vote intention.