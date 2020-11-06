Belize’s General Elections to be Observed by Caricom Mission

On November 11, Belize will elect 31 members to the House of Representatives for a five-year period.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be sending an Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to observe the 2020 General Elections in Belize on November 11th.

The Core Group, including the Chief of Mission, is expected to arrive Friday the 6th, and the remaining members are to come on Saturday and stay until November 13th.

Members of the seven-person Observation Mission come from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Suriname.

The Mission will be assisted by two Staff members of the CARICOM Secretariat.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow announced the election back on October 5th, instructing the Governor-General to dissolve the National Assembly the following day.

Belize last held General Elections on November 4, 2015, during which Prime Minister Barrow’s party, the United Democratic Party (UDP), won a third consecutive term in office.

The governing party will aim to hold onto its majority in the legislature, having won 19 of 31 seats. In contrast, the opposition Peoples United Party (PUP), led by Francis Fonseca, won just 12 seats.

Citizens will elect representatives for a five-year period. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 6:00 p.m