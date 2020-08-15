The Empire’s Caribbean Democracy and Corruption Showcase

Strategically located in the central Caribbean, rich in natural resources, ideally positioned with the Mona Passage on its eastern side, funneling about eighty percent of maritime traffic the ‘entrails of Mother Earth’ to its native Taino peoples, seemed destined to play a key role in the region known as the “Imperial Frontier”, by Professor Juan Bosch.

Dominican Republic’s relationship with the ‘Colossus of the North’ was tortuous from its beginnings, during the era of Gunboat Diplomacy, with the first occupation by the U. S. from 1916-1924. During the second U. S. invasion and occupation of 1965, some sources maintain less than 50 U. S. servicemen died, while as many as 5,000 Dominicans perished, many of them civilians, in the armed conflict known as the “Constitutionalist Revolution.” The political system installed today in the Dominican Republic, hails back to the aftermath of that second occupation, with the election of U. S. puppet President Joaquin Balaguer, whose first campaign in 1966 was secretly financed by the State Department’s 303 Committee. There’s a line of revisionist thinking within the Dominican Republic, claiming Balaguer was ‘the father of modern Dominican democracy.’ Still, New York Times journalist Tim Weiner who wrote a book on the FBI made a FOIA request disclosing that Balaguer was actually an FBI informant, who was escorted from New York City to San Juan by an FBI agent, and later brought to Santo Domingo after the 1965 Revolution, groomed as a key U. S. puppet in the Caribbean at the height of the Cold War.

The neoliberal and institutionally corrupt “Partido de la Liberación Dominicana” (PLD) party government, which ruled the country almost continuously since 1996, originated from an electoral alliance that year, fostered by the cunning Balaguer.

The Dominican Republic today is at another historical crossroads through its recent elections, compared to the latest hemispheric crises; in Venezuela, Bolivia, Haiti, etc. According to some claims, it enjoys an apparent political and economic stability, boasting the highest GNP growth regionally. But typical of its contradictory history, we could define the Dominican Republic’s current status as a balkanized capitalist-consumerist model, rife with institutionalized corruption in tandem with impunity, guaranteed by a judicial branch mostly beholden to the outgoing PLD party.

The country is unable to resolve its myriad deep challenges, due to this rampant corruption. Some of its grim statistics are: Over 700,000 youth which neither work nor study (known as the "ninis"), a spine chilling high rate of murders of women by their partners which the government mostly ignores, an endemic rate of child marriages, rampant poverty in large sectors of society, a public health system on the edge, and large sectors of the population without running water, as well as constant blackouts which particularly affect the commercial sector. But since the outgoing PLD government had an impressive media propaganda machine, including many colloquially known "bocinas,” or parrot journalists especially on TV, these stenographers constantly bombarded the neurons of the hapless population, with corporate media connected to big business in the country, and some financed ‘under the table’ by the outgoing government; the ruling PLD party's image of Dominican society, had been utopic bliss and relative progress, while underneath the rot of corruption bled the country dry.

The Dominican Republic has the dubious honor of being the second most corrupt country in the hemisphere, scoring 137 out of 180, in Transparency International's race to the bottom in corruption. (Though Transparency International, funded by the U. S. State Department, has come under serious criticism itself.) The country’s tailor-made judicial branch has further helped to reproduce the country’s corrupt political scene, granting immunity, especially in cases of flagrant violations of corruption laws, and even gross violations of electoral campaign finance.

The most festering to date, of all the corruption cases in the country, is the one by the internationally renowned Brazilian Odebrecht construction firm. A household name throughout Latin America on government corruption, Odebrecht was fined a cool US$2.6 billion by a U. S. federal judge in 2017, in a plea deal with U. S., Brazilian, and Swiss authorities, with US$93 million going to the U. S., US$2.39 billion going to Brazil, and $116 million to Switzerland. In Latin America, Odebrecht has been involved in corruption cases in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and Panama, and even crossing the pond into Portugal.

Termoeléctrica dominicana Punta Catalina funcionará en 2019

"Punta Catalina Dominican thermoelectric plant will operate in 2019."

The Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant, was built by an Odebrecht consortiumin the southern coastal town of Bani. Among the most egregious findings, (by no means exhaustive) of Dominican Republic’s Odebrecht/Punta Catalina dossier are the following: A bribes scheme of at least US$39 million dollarsinvolving government officials. Since the trial started in September, 2019, the scope of the bribes has widened to $92M. The Punta Catalina highly unorthodox contract award procedure in 2013, which Dominican Republic’s state power monopoly the “Corporación Eléctrica de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales” (CDEE)approved in a sizzling 48 hour period, awarding an eye-popping U. S. $2.040 billion contract to Odebrecht, was particularly shocking.

In this YouTube interview of whistleblower journalist Marino Zapete’s TV show past 6:00, the rigged bidding process could reasonably be inferred. President Medina’s central role in the project’s mismanagement was likewise highlighted while he was campaigning for reelection in early 2016, when he virtually perjured himself in public, by making the demagogic claim that Punta Catalina would be operational by late 2017, as shown in this video past 3:00, further stating after that…’ the entire country would have power service 24 hours a day.’ Journalist Ariel Fornari’s tweet below denounces President Medina’s false electioneering promise of early 2016, which he never kept.

