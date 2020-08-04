King Juan Carlos I Flees to the Caribbean to Evade Justice

His escape revitalizes the debate on the contemporary legitimacy of monarchical institutions.

King Juan Carlos I Tuesday arrived in the Dominican Republic after abandoning Spain amid a judicial investigation into possible illegal financial operations.

The member of the royal house left Spain amid a trial in which authorities inquire about the commissions that Saudi Arabia's King gave Juan Carlos I during the construction of a high-speed train.

The King's decision to escape his country has revitalized international debate on the legitimacy of monarchical institutions.

"His escape doesn't leave a good legacy for his son, Philip VI. The monarchical institution is being strongly questioned and the State's leaders are not prepared to face the situation," political journalist Juan Carlos Monedero commented.

80s Christian Evangelical TV host preacher describe Juan Carlos king of Spain as the Holy Roman Emperor of our age , I wonder if there is a deeper meaning to him leaving the country then a simple money scandal . pic.twitter.com/HU3XPzmzzm — nidal shehadeh (@nidal_shehadeh) August 4, 2020

Other scandals preceded the King's recent escape to the Caribbean island. During the 2007 Ibero-American Summit, for example, Juan Carlos I yelled at Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, "Why don't you shut up?"

Because of the criticism Spain received after this offense against the Bolivarian leader, he preferred to avoid the looks and left the plenary.

In 2012, while his country was going through a severe economic crisis, the King broke his hip after stumbling on a luxury elephant hunt in Botswana. After five days of hospitalization, he was forced to apologize for not being an exemplary leader in those difficult times.

"I'm very sorry, I made a mistake and it won't happen again," he said.

The trip to kill elephants cost over 40,000 euros and was paid for by an advisor to the Saudi royal family. During that adventure, Juan Carlos I was also accompanied by his ex-lover Corinna Larsen.