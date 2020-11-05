Ralph Gonsalves’ ULP Re-Elected in St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The ULP retained its eight parliamentary seats and picked up one additional seat in Noth Leeward.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been elected to govern St. Vincent & the Grenadines for a fifth term.

The party won 9 of the 15 parliamentary seats, picking up the North Leeward seat which had been held by the New Democratic Party (NDP) while retaining its eight previous seats.

SVG’s opposition NDP went into the elections with Dr. Godwin Friday, who is leading the party for the first time after replacing Arnhim Eustace as the leader.

FINAL MAP: Dr Ralph Gonsalves' ULP wins a 5th straight term as Government of St Vincent & the Grenadines - picking up 1 additional seat vs 2015



2020 RESULTS:

ULP - 25,933 - 9 seats (+1)

ULP - 25,933 - 9 seats (+1)

NDP - 27,661 - 6 seats (-1)

“Today, the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced the politics of “Lifting SVG Higher. They embraced our progressive agenda for the future by returning us to the government.”

“I am humbled and honoured that the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced our bold vision for the future and rejected the politics of hate, backwardsness and colonialism noted Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the ULP.”

“We ask Vincentians to celebrate this victory in peace and maturity. Now is the time to come together as one nation to address our developmental challenges and move forward to uplift our nation and it’s people,” Gonsalves stated.

Official election results are expected to be announced on Friday morning.