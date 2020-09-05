Barbados Govt Plans to get Tourism Sector Workers Back to Work

The Caribbean island is looking to bounce back following what's been a very difficult time for the tourism industry.

The government of Barbados has proposed a plan to get tourism sector workers back to work.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, along with Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Professor Avinash Persaud, discussed a proposal following a meeting with workers which focuses on businesses in the tourism sector, mainly hotels, re-engaging their employees with a strong training component.

The session allowed the Ministry to hear from the affected workers before drafting the proposal, in consultation with the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, the direct tourism services and labour unions.

Professor Persaud noted that this is a critical time for the country, due to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, due to restrictions on international travel.

“We’re consulting heavily with the industry, with the workers and developing a plan that will re-engage workers, … and also creating new green investment plans, that will transform our sector and move it towards a fully renewable and conserving sector. But the key component is how we re-engage all of our tourism workers, getting them back to work.”

The Mia Mottley-led administration is putting together a proposal that would see the Government providing financing for the tourism sector from the international reserves, to help keep thousands of hotel workers employed.#BTNewsYouCanTrust #LeadingOnlineMedium pic.twitter.com/hxU1SpLvew — Barbados Today (@BarbadosToday) September 4, 2020

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Mia Mottley took to CNN International to discuss the island's "Welcome Stamp" which will allow visitors to work remotely for one year visa-free as the Caribbean looks to bring back travellers.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Senator Lisa Cummins, is seeking to market Barbados’ agro-tourism and heritage tourism—a step beyond a sun destination where visitors may engage with the community.

Officials want to highlight that Barbados is more than water and is home to different species of flora and fauna as well as wildlife.