Cuba Receives First Flight with Canadian Tourists in Months

Cuba positions itself as a safe tourist destination by implementing strict health and safety measures against COVID-19.

The tour operator, Air Canada Vacations, carried out its first touristic flight to Cuba this Friday, arriving at Cayo Coco in Ciego de Avila province, having departed from Montreal in Quebec province.

The flight arrived more than 85% full. To its weekly flight from Montreal, the airline will continue adding new air operations, including from Toronto, starting at the end of the month.

Some of the hotels with confirmed reservations to date are Memories Caribe Beach Resort, Memories Flamenco Beach Resort, and Playa Paraiso-Cayo Coco Beach Resort.

The Cuban touristic facilities have been certified with the "More Healthy and Safe Tourism" status, according to the protocols determined by, and granted by, Cuba's Ministry of Public Health to confront the novel coronavirus. Among the biosafety measures are conditions to assure physical distancing, disinfection of hands, and relevant information made available to travelers.

The visitors will remain within the geographical limits of Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, and Cayo Cruz, outside of which they will be unable to enjoy many activities, to avoid any risk of spreading COVID-19.