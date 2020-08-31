Laura Causes Millionaire Losses in the US and the Caribbean

The country most affected was Haiti, where Laura caused 31 deaths and 8 missing people.

Karen Clark & Company (KCC) Monday reported that Hurricane Laura caused losses of US$9 billion in the United States and US$200 million in the Caribbean region.

From August 20 to 29, Laura passed through Antigua & Barbuda, the Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba as a tropical storm, before reaching Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane.

In the Caribbean area, the damages caused were related to strong winds and surges that affected residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

The country most affected by Laura was Haiti, where she caused 31 deaths and 8 missing people. In the Dominican Republic, 4 deaths have been reported so far.

Laura caused a power cut-off that affected nearly 200,000 people, generated floods, torn down trees, and destroyed private and state-owned properties in Puerto Rico, where the storm caused losses of US$5.5 million.

#weatherpicofday

Final day of Meteorological Summer:

Grove of trees; many snapped near base, some debarked, & most defoliated from intense front right quadrant winds of CAT 4 #HurricaneLaura in Grand Lake, LA on 27 August 2020. Outside coast, found this area hardest hit by winds. pic.twitter.com/8kNc4YJtGj — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) August 31, 2020

Last Thursday, the hurricane hit Louisiana, ripping apart buildings and causing a fire at a chemical plant. In this U.S. city, roofs were peeled off houses, facades of brick buildings were ripped away, billboards were punched out, and trees and power lines littered the roads.

Laura knocked out the power to at least 880,000 customers in the region and left tens of thousands of people without drinkable water.

The U.S. government confirmed at 15 deaths, most of them caused by trees falling on homes.