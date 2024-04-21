Zionist Settlers and Occupation Forces Sow Chaos on West Bank

An example of this was this Sunday, when a group of settlers and soldiers stormed the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah. During the attack they burned houses and barns, which contained animals inside.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers, supported by the occupying Zionist forces, have been sowing chaos and attacking Palestinian residents through provocations, destruction of symbols, physical aggression and ill-treatment.

Although there were no injuries, the Zionists fired tear gas at the population and broke into several houses, mostly armed.

On the other hand, in the city of Bethlehem, Zionist forces prohibited the entry or exit of the mosque of the city of Harmala to the Muslim faithful who came and went from their daily prayers.

��BREAKING: Armed Israeli settlers have surrounded residents and civil defense teams attempting to extinguish a fire in a sheep pen in Burqwa, Ramallah, West Bank. The settlers are reported to have set the pen on fire. pic.twitter.com/voUhKi7gPf — Suppressed Nws (@SuppressedNws) April 21, 2024

The situation of the Mosque provoked a confrontation between Zionists and residents, who were attacked with live ammunition and tear gas, according to the WAFA agency.

One of the most recent waves of aggression by Israeli settlers was at the Al-Aqasa mosque, the third most sacred place in Islam, where a group of Zionist fanatics brought goats and other animals to be sacrificed during the Pesach celebration, eve of the Passover.

Several groups of ultra-orthodox Jews, seeking to destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque and establish a Jewish temple, even offered rewards for those who performed their sacrifices there or were attacked for it, according to WAFA.

It should be recalled that, during Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, several Jewish groups and members of the occupation forces tried to prevent the gathering of worshippers inside and outside the mosque.