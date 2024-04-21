Israeli Deadlist Offensive in Tulkarem Unleashes General Strike

The Fatah movement, among other groups, it is which called for the strike.

After 50 hours of Israeli roundup, 14 Palestinians killed, ambulances held and 50 homes destroyed, the inhabitants of Nur Shams, a Palestinian refugee camp established in the occupied north-west West Bank, have been completely destroyed.

In response, people in the West Bank launched a general strike on Sunday in protest against Israel's killing of Palestinians in a refugee camp in Tulkarm and in the Gaza Strip.

The Fatah movement, among other groups, it is which called for the strike. Eyewitnesses reports that there was hardly any traffic on the streets of Ramallah on Sunday morning and stores were closed.

Israeli forces have killed more than a dozen Palestinians during a three-day raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, which has left the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem in ruins ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PCirvYiVvs — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 21, 2024

“As we mourn the noble martyrs of Tulkarm, who confronted the occupation forces with determination and steadfastness, we affirm that Zionist criminality will not bring security to the occupying Tel Aviv regime. The resistance of our people will pass on from one generation to another until final victory and full liberation of our occupied lands,” Palestinian armed ressistance said said in a statement.

Earlier, Mustafa Taqatqa, governor of Tulkarm, also had called for a general strike in the occupied West Bank and a day of mourning on Sunday to protest for the Israeli assault on the Nur Shams refugee camp.

"Why don’t we have international protection? Why, where is it?" said to the Spanish news agency EFE one of the inhabitants, who does not want to reveal his name for fear of possible reprisals from Israel, which maintains a wave of violence and repression throughout the West Bank.

"From Friday night until this morning, the residents of this refugee camp have lived through the hours in fear, submerged under the howl of shrapnel," the agency’s correspondent says.