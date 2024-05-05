Zionist Authorities Ban UNRWA From Entering the Gaza Strip

This is the second time that the diplomat has been denied entry to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression on October 7 last year.

The Israeli authorities have denied entry to the Gaza area of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Phillippe Lazzarini.

This is the second time that the diplomat has been denied entry to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression on October 7 last year.

According to Lazzarini, "The past while recorded an increase in the denial of humanitarian access & attacks on humanitarian workers and convoys".

"Only in the past 2 weeks, we have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms & long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort", added the commissioner.

#AccessDenied ✋��

The Israeli Authorities deny- for the second time- the entry of @UNLazzarini

to #Gaza where he was planning to be with our @UNRWA teams including those on the front lines https://t.co/ypL9d4jBCp — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 5, 2024

For Phillippe Lazzarini, the situation in Gaza is a race against time, as hunger continues to grow in the Gaza Strip. In addition, humanitarian personnel in the area remain unsafe.

"I demand an independent investigation & accountability for the blatant disregard of humanitarian workers, operations, and facilities, all protected under international law," Lazzarini said.

In the words of the commissioner, "The denial of humanitarian access is a violation of humanitarian law".