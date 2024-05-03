Palestinian Mothers and Women Also Bear the Wounds of Genocide

"The war in Gaza continues to be an aggression against women, as more than 10,000 women died and another 19,000 were injured, the humanitarian agency published in X.

On Friday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on the situation of women living in the Gaza Strip.

"The war in Gaza continues to be an aggression against women, as more than 10,000 women died and another 19,000 were injured, the humanitarian agency published in X.

On the other hand, more than 37 children lose their mothers every day, just as many more infants are abandoned by the deaths of both parents every day, being abandoned.

UNRWA added that conditions in the Gaza Strip are appalling, as more than 155,000 pregnant or nursing women face extreme difficulties in obtaining water and sanitation supplies.

The war in #Gaza continues to be a war on women.



Over 10,000 women have been killed & 19,000 injured



37 children lose their mother every single day.



Conditions are appalling; +155,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women faced with severely limited access to water & sanitary items. pic.twitter.com/FbODTucXTe — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 3, 2024

For their part, the Israeli occupying forces continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip; in the past 24 hours, Israel had committed three massacres, killing 26 people and injuring 51 others.

During these 210 days since 7 October, the number of victims of the genocide increased to 34,622 dead and 77,867 injured.