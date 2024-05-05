Israel Bombs Civilian City in Lebanon and Hezbollah Responds

The bombing occurred as civilians inspected the damage to their homes and shops, many of the victims' homes having already been heavily damaged by other Zionist bombings.

This Sunday, Israeli aircraft attacked the border town of Mays Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon. Four civilians were killed and several injured.

The bombing occurred as civilians inspected the damage to their homes and shops, many of the victims' homes having already been heavily damaged by other Zionist bombings.

The aggression sowed a direct destruction on towns and cities of the border area in addition to that, a family of four civilians died due to the impacts.

The Lebanese victims were a married couple and their two children aged 12 and 21. The wounded were taken to local hospitals, there is no exact record of the number of wounded.

��An entire family was killed in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon as a result of Zionist bombing:



- Father Fadi Haneki

- Wife Maria Ammar

- The son, Muhammad Haniki

- The son, Ahmed Haneki https://t.co/aTgXw3ousl — Maryam (@ImMaryam934285) May 5, 2024

In response, the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah launched a wave of missile attacks against Israeli defence points in the northern part of the region, in the town of Kiryat Shmona.

According to the Lebanese resistance, the action was a revenge against "in response to the horrible crime committed by the Israeli enemy in the town of Mays Al-Jaba".