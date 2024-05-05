Israel Closes Kerem Shalom Crossing After Hamas Rocket Attack

The attack aimed to destroy a post from where Israel was organizing the invasion of Rafah.

On Sunday, the Israeli State closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing that leads to the south of the Gaza Strip, after a rocket attack claimed by the Al Qasam Brigades.

"Our militants targeted an Israeli army gathering at the Kerem Shalom site and its surroundings in the city of Rafah in the far south of the Gaza Strip with a 114 mm short-range missile system," the armed wing of Hamas said.

The Al Qasam's attack aimed to destroy a military post from where the Israeli occupation forces were organizing the invasion of Rafah and coordinating bombings against Gaza.

The Israeli state-owned Kan TV reported that Israeli helicopters and tanks struck Gaza's Rafah city after the Hamas attack.



Footage depicts the moments when resistance rockets and mortars hit Israeli occupation tanks and bulldozers stationed to invade Rafah City near the Kerem Shalom military base in the eastern Gaza Strip.



The Soroka Hospital in the city of Beersheba said that at least seven Israeli citizens were injured to varying degrees.

The attack occurred amid a sensitive time in the Egyptian and Qatari-brokered negotiations between the Palestinian group and Israel regarding a ceasefire and a hostage release deal.

For its part, the Israeli occupation forces said that approximately ten mortars were fired from Rafah towards Kerem Shalom.