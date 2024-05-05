PM Netanyahu's Cabinet Bans Al Jazeera Operations in Israel

Israeli police also storm a room used by Al Jazeera in the Ambassador Hotel in Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet unanimously approved the shutdown of the Al Jazeera channel and office in the country.

Under the decision, Al Jazeera Arabic and Al Jazeera English operations in Israel could be banned for an initial period of 45 days, with the possibility of indefinite renewal.

Immediately after the cabinet meeting, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi signed decrees formalizing the ban on the Qatari-based news organization.

"Anyone who incites against the State of Israel... will no longer broadcast from Israel here, and his equipment will be confiscated," he said.

�� WATCH: Al Jazeera English Senior Correspondent Imran Khan filed his final report from occupied Jerusalem, anticipating the Israeli government's move to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel due to its coverage of the Israeli war in Gaza.





In April, the Israeli parliament approved a law granting the cabinet authority to shut down foreign broadcasts in Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deems them, based on the opinion of Israeli security services, to pose a national security threat.

Israel has long accused Al Jazeera of having close ties with Hamas, which the channel denies, and a pro-Palestinian stance in its coverage of Israel's actions in the occupied Gaza Strip and West Bank.

"Right after banning Al Jazeera, Israeli police storm a room used by Al Jazeera in the Ambassador Hotel in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem," Suppressed News reported through social networks.