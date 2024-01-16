Zambia: Vaccination Against Cholera Begins, Outbreak

The vaccine will also be given to health workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against cholera.

On Tuesday, Zambia commenced the administration of the oral cholera vaccine in the shanty compounds of Lusaka, the country's capital, most affected by the current outbreak.

The authorities started administering 1.4 million doses out of the 1.7 million vaccines received from the World Health Organization in Matero township, one of the affected shanty compounds.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said at the launch that residents would be given one dose each instead of the recommended two doses because the vaccines were not sufficient to cater to all people.

Earlier today, @mohzambia Minister of Health @SylviaTMasebo launched the #cholera mass vaccination campaign targeting over 1.5 million people across targeted areas with a high risk of transmission in Lusaka ����, including Matero, Kanyama, and Chawama. #VaccinesWork #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/xmxrNPILwB — World Health Organization Zambia (@WHOZambia) January 16, 2024

The vaccine will also be given to health workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against cholera.

The minister, however, emphasized the need to maintain hygiene, adding that the government is doing everything possible to fight cholera, such as burying shallow wells and providing clean and safe drinking water.

Community health workers stand ready as #Zambia ���� is poised to kick off single-dose oral #cholera vaccination campaign today in Lusaka district, targeting 1.5 million+ people above the age of one. @WHO has trained vaccinators to bolster efforts to end the cholera outbreak. pic.twitter.com/f00WIBGk6V — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) January 16, 2024

Zambia has been battling the cholera outbreak since October last year, with the total number of cases now standing at 9,953, while 397 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health.