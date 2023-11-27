African Public Health Conference Opens in Zambia

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema stressed the importance of collaboration and leadership at all levels of the health system in Africa.

The Third International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) opened Monday with a call for greater collaboration and investment to improve healthcare delivery.

Held under the theme, "Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture," the four-day conference has brought together researchers, policymakers, health ministers, among others to share scientific findings, collaborate on research and implementation as well as chart a secure future for the continent.

The conference has also provided a unique platform for the over 5,000 delegates to reflect on lessons learned in health and science and align a way forward for creating more resilient health systems.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema underscored the importance of collaboration and leadership at all levels of the health system in Africa.

"Public health requires us to work in unison. The thing about health is that there is no territorial ground. You can't say this is my area and will do it my own way," he said.

He also said that collaboration will result in improved efficiency in healthcare delivery even in times when resources are scarce. According to the president, the COVID-19 taught African countries lessons on the importance of working together.

Furthermore, Hichilema stated that leaders in Africa have agreed to work together to ensure that the continent gets the best of vaccines and other medical supplies to avoid what happened during the COVID-19 era when the continent was behind in receiving the vaccines.

He said it was time Africa started moving with the rest of the world even in areas of vaccine production and expressed happiness that some countries have already started manufacturing vaccines.

He further called for robust investments in health systems, adding that Zambia has increased budgetary allocation from 7 percent per annum to 12 percent in the past two years.

Likewise, he, however, called for prudent utilization of resources in the health sector and the need to invest in areas that will ensure effective health delivery.