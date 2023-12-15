Zambia: +2,000 Cholera Cases Recorded Since January

The country's capital currently has a total of 90 cases admitted to various health centers.

On Thursday, health authorities reported that Zambia has recorded some 2,270 cholera cases and 52 deaths since January 26, 2023.

In an update on the cholera situation in the country, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said 1,385 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in four districts of Lusaka province since October.

"Since our last update on November 25, we have observed an increase in cases, which calls for increased attention and concerted efforts," she told journalists during a press briefing.

According to Masebo, Lusaka, the country's capital, currently has a total of 90 cases admitted in various health facilities.

"The government is currently working with various stakeholders to ensure a targeted and timely response," he said, adding that preventive measures have since been intensified in cholera-prone areas.

Cholera symptoms include acute watery diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. If showing symptoms, seek medical attention immediately pic.twitter.com/9udi09vwu0 — Ministry of Health Zambia (@mohzambia) December 11, 2023

The health minister further stated that the government was trying to access cholera vaccine and organize a vaccination campaign, especially in Lusaka.

Zambia has been experiencing frequent cholera outbreaks, especially during the rainy season in heavily populated areas, due to poor water and sanitation services.

The country recorded the worst cholera outbreak in 2017/2018 in which more than 6,000 cases and 50 deaths were recorded, according to data from the Ministry of Health.