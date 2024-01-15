Further Measures to Combat Cholera in Zambia

The country recorded 431 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours in six of the country's 10 provinces, while 388 people were discharged.

On Sunday, Zambia announced more stringent measures aimed at containing the cholera outbreak.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the government has introduced a clause in a statutory instrument announced earlier to enhance cholera prevention and control measures.

She told reporters during a cholera update press briefing that the introduced clause also prohibits the entry of bedsitters into the cholera treatment centers and the safe burial of cholera suspects.

Other earlier measures include restriction of trading of food in unsanitary conditions, prohibition of funeral gatherings for people dying of cholera, while churches were only allowed to meet for a maximum two hours.

CHOLERA VACCINES ARRIVE IN ZAMBIA



By Elfi Mwale Shampande



Zambia has received 1.7 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccines from the World Health Organisation-WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund -UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/KqPk92Ywwn — Diamond Media ������ (@diamondtvzambia) January 15, 2024

"The number of new cases is still very high. Even as we have continued to fight cholera in a multisectoral manner," she said.

A total of 9,155 people have been affected since the waterborne disease broke out in October, while 362 have died.