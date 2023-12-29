Measures Stepped up to Contain Cholera Outbreak in Zambia

The measures include the provision of clean water in affected areas, especially in Lusaka, the country's capital, which has been hard hit.

On Thursday, Zambian health authorities announced that measures have been heightened to contain the outbreak of cholera, which has now spread to 12 districts in the country.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said a multi-sectoral approach, spearheaded by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, had been adopted to ensure containment of the waterborne disease.

"As part of this multi-sectoral approach, the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has been activated. It has since played a key role in orchestrating a coordinated and effective response to this cholera outbreak," he said during a joint press conference with other line ministries.

She stated that the multisectoral approach has resulted in the mobilization of expertise and resources from different ministries, adding that this has strengthened the country's capacity to respond comprehensively to the cholera outbreak.

Measures include the provision of safe drinking water in affected areas, especially in hard-hit Lusaka, the country's capital, he said, adding that community engagement and awareness campaigns have been intensified, as well as risk communication engagement with key stakeholders.

According to a daily national update, the country recorded 116 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative cases to 3,404 since January 2023, while five people died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 93.