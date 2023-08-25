Yulimar Rojas Wins Fourth World Gold Medal in the Triple Jump

Rojas' mark in this World Championship was far from her world record: 15.67 meters.

Venezuelan athlete and world record holder Yulimar Rojas won her fourth consecutive triple jump world title on Friday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The athlete's team noted on the social network X, formerly called Twitter, that "With this impressive jump in the last attempt, Yulimar Rojas is proclaimed world champion in Budapest: 15.08 meters."

After being out of the medals during the whole competition, the current Olympic champion managed to climb to the top of the podium in the sixth and last jump. In this way, the 27-year-old athlete maintains her undefeated streak in major competitions since 2016.

Rojas' mark in this World Cup fell far short of her world record: 15.67 meters. This is her fourth title achieved in an outdoor World Cup, to which must be added the three achieved in indoor track, where she also holds the world record: 15.74 meters.

#Budapest2023 ������ ¡CAMPEONA MUNDIAL!



�� Con este impresionante salto en el último intento, Yulimar Rojas se proclama CAMPEONA MUNDIAL en Budapest: 1️⃣5️⃣.0️⃣8️⃣m



⏩ 4to título �� al aire libre

⏩ 7mo cetro �� para la ����



¡INMENSA! #FlyYuliFly #Venezuela #Sports #triplejump pic.twitter.com/oVKdYfLm8T — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) August 25, 2023

The tweet reads. "WORLD CHAMPION Budapest 2023! With this impressive jump in the last attempt, Yulimar Rojas is proclaimed WORLD CHAMPION in Budapest: 15.08.m 4th outdoor title, 7th scepter for Venezuela. INCREDIBLE!"

The outdoor world golds were achieved by the athlete, who turns 28 this October, in London 2017, Doha 2019, Eugene 2022 and Budapest 2023, while the indoor ones came in Portland 2016, Birmingham 2018 and Belgrade 2022.

Rojas was the first woman in the history of Venezuela to be proclaimed Olympic champion with her gold in Tokyo 2020. At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, she also marked a milestone by becoming the country's first woman to win a silver medal.

In the final, Cuba's Leyanis Perez took bronze with 14.96 in her first World Championships, aged just 21. Ukraine's Maryna Bej-Romanchuk won the silver medal with a jump of 15.00 meters.