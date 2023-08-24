Venezuela: National Electoral Council Rectors Are Sworn In

The election was made from a total of 104 candidates, whose list was discussed and analyzed by the country's political blocs.

The Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) appointed and swore in on Thursday, by qualified majority, the new rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the period 2023-2030.

"The National Assembly has just appointed the five principal rectors of the National Electoral Council and the 10 alternate rectors," said the AN president Jorge Rodríguez, after the vote.

The main elected rectors are Elvis Hidrobo Amoroso (current Comptroller General of Venezuela), Rosalba Gil Pacheco, Carlos Enrique Quintero, Acme Nogal Méndez and Juan Carlos Delpino Boscán.

The alternate rectors are Ana Julia Niño Gamboa, Conrado Ramón Pérez Briceño, Aura Rosa Hernández Moreno, Leonel Enrique Parica Hernández, Gustavo Adolfo Vizcaíno Gil, Francisco Garcés Da Silva, Antonieta D'Stefano Ramírez, Tulio Alfonso Ramírez, Imad Saab Saab and Fabio Zavarce.

The appointment of the new members of the Electoral Power arose after the resignation of the members of the CNE's board of directors last June. Subsequently, on June 15, the electoral process began and ended this Thursday with the swearing in of the 15 rectors for a period of seven years.

The election was made from a total of 104 nominees, whose list was debated and analyzed by the political blocs of the country.

The President of the Venezuelan Parliament noted that this CNE will be the one that "will successfully carry out the next electoral event to elect the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

For his part, the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the new CNE board that will take office next Friday is made up of "good, professional, balanced men and women, and it is up to them to organize the electoral processes for the next seven years."