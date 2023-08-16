Venezuela Controls Illegal Mining in Orinoco

Illegal mining has caused irreversible damage to Amazon ecosystems due to the use of mercury to extract gold and other minerals.

On Wednesday, the commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Gen. Domingo Hernandez announced that over 500 soldiers are traveling to the Alto Orinoco region to continue the operation against illegal mining.

The FANB soldiers will go to the western edge of the Yapacana National Park "to fight for territorial integrity and national sovereignty and against criminal groups that predator the environment," he said, adding that "environmental protection is everyone's task, it is a duty and a constitutional right".

The Bolivarian soldiers continue to evacuate illegal miners from the Yapacana National Park, dismantle illegal facilities, and destroy environmentally damaging equipment.

Eight months ago, the FANB began Operation Autana, which allowed the eviction of thousands of illegal miners from a protected natural area located on the border with Colombia and Brazil. Those who left there voluntarily were relocated to other states.

“Operation Autana 2023” was launched following President Maduro’s order to root out illegal mining from national parks in the Venezuelan Amazon region, which expands across the Amazonas, Bolívar, and Delta Amacuro states.https://t.co/innUVI5Rxi pic.twitter.com/DQouEuNfL3 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) July 8, 2023

So far, the FANB has detected 40 mining camps and evacuated over 8,000 people who voluntarily withdrew from the area, as reported by TeleSur correspondent Madelein Garcia.

Another form of illegal mining consists of using artisan rafts that inject mercury to suck minerals from the riverbed.

In an operation to fly over the Atabapo River, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, FANB troops detected 11 of these boats in less than a nautical mile. After being detected, these vessels fled to Colombian territory, where irregular armed groups offer them protection.

