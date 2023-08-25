Colombia Wins Silver in Junior Track Cycling World Championship

Francisco Jaramillo, who started among the favorites for having been silver in the 2022 World Cup in Israel, was surpassed by Nikita Kiriltsev.

On Friday, the Colombian athlete Francisco Jaramillo achieved a silver medal in the keirin test at the World Junior Track Cycling Championships in Cali.

Jaramillo, who started among the favorites for having been silver in the 2022 World Cup in Israel, was surpassed by the Russian Nikita Kiriltsev, who runs with a neutral flag due to sanctions related to the Ukrainian conflict. The bronze went to the German Pete Collin.

The Colombian ratified his favorite status. In the first elimination series, he prevailed easily and advanced directly to the semifinals. In this round, he placed third and achieved a place among the world's six best riders.

In the final, Jaramillo, Colombian champion and Pan American runner-up in the keirin, knew how to handle the test and he went from fifth to second place in the last two turns.

The text reads, "Cycling World: 36 min. Junior World Cup Cali 2023. Francisco Jaramillo won the first speed heat against Malaysian Ahmad Nazri in the round of 16 final."

The Colombian delegation also stood out with Lorena Cuadrado, who in the 200-meter throw set the national and Pan-American record with 10.972 seconds, improving the 11.146 seconds that Colombian Natalia Martinez had.

Italy claimed the gold medal in the men's team pursuit after beating Germany, a foursome they caught before the final lap.

The gold medal was won by Matteo Fiorin, Etienne Grimod, Renato Favero, and Juan David Sierra, who is a Colombian descendant whose father left Buenaventura over 20 years ago to carve out a better future in Europe.

In the women's team pursuit France was the best with Clemence Chereau, Leane Tabu, Melanie Dupin and Leonie Mahieu. The silver medal went to Italy with Federica Venturelli, Virginia Iaccarino, Vittoria Grassi and Alice Toniolli, and the bronze medal went to Australia.