Young Texan Who Killed 19 Kids Warned Of His Attack On Internet

“The online messages were the only warning,” Texas Governor Abbott said, adding that Ramos, a high school dropout, did not appear to have any criminal record or history of mental health problems.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in the Uvalde neighborhood posted on social media that he was going to shoot up an elementary school about 15 minutes before his rampage.

The gunman, identified as 18-year-old citizen Salvador Ramos, also wrote a message saying that he would shoot his grandmother before attacking the school and another one confirming he did so. The grandmother survived the attack and called the police to denounce him.

On Monday, Ramos crashed his car near Robb Elementary School, to which he entered carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle and wearing tactical gear. He killed the students and teachers of a fourth-grade classroom before being shot dead by a U.S. Border Patrol officer. In the attack, 17 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

GUN CONTROL NOW! "How many more children’s lives have to be recklessly taken from them before elected leaders make real change to protect them against gun violence?!! �� Yesterday marked the United States 212th mass shooting THIS YEAR ALONE."

- Eliza Taylor pic.twitter.com/22z8pjwU6G — Japril Today (@Omgreys11) May 25, 2022

Abbott said that Ramos announced his attack on Facebook. However, spokespeople for Facebook's parent Company Meta Platforms argued that the perpetrator's posts were private messages discovered after the shooting.

The Governor also confirmed that Ramos purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in March, something that reignited a national debate over U.S. gun laws.

"It is insane that an 18-year-old boy was legally permitted to acquire an AR-15 and vowing to pursue gun limits," Texas candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke stated and urged Congress to approve new gun restrictions.

This, however, is unlikely to happen since Republican legislators, who are a majority in Congress, have repeatedly argued that the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to bear arms.