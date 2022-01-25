U.S Bombing Continues in Syria

On Tuesday, the SANA news agency reported that the U.S forces kept their bombardment as part of their alleged manhunt of Islamic State (IS) fugitives on Syria's northeastern Hasakah Province's establishments.

According to SANA, U.S. forces are using the pretext of hunting down IS militants who fled the prison, for shelling buildings and public institutions near the Sina'a prison in the Gweiran neighborhood in Hasakah.

Alongside the ongoing shelling came waves of raids by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to homes in the surrounding areas, compromising many civilians and taking them to unknown locations in the area.

Last January 20, IS prisoners started disturbances inside the Sina'a prison controlled by the SDF, coordinated with IS militants from outside, who blew up the prison's gates with two booby-trapped vehicles and proceeded to free some prisoners.

The incident led to conflicts between IS and the SDF, and which led to U.S. airstrikes around the areas where the IS fugitives could be hiding.

As SDF has failed at containing the situation in the area, the clashes and airstrikes are still ongoing. After the report of several casualties, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S. airstrikes.