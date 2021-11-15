Young Cubans Take Part In Sit-In To Reject US Blockade

The "Red Scarves" initiative emerged spontaneously through a group of college students on the Telegram social network

On Sunday, over 70 young Cubans took part in a sit-in at Havana's Central Park to reject the U.S. blockade, recent destabilization attempts, and smear campaigns in social media against Cuba.

"These actions are part of the strategy of unconventional war against our people. We deserve to live in peace and without the obstacles imposed by unilateral coercive measures," President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated.

The initiative known as "Red Scarves" emerged spontaneously through a group of college students on the Telegram social network and gained followers throughout the weekend. Its activities included concerts, poetry readings, documentary screenings, book presentations, and speeches related to the country's future.

"We work for a more inclusive, democratic, participatory socialism, in which our people can raise even more their voices and make more decisions in favor of the country,” journalist student Pedro told local outlet Prensa Latina.



"We are not the owners of democracy. However, we will not reconcile with extremists who disguised as conciliators and support U.S.-backed destabilization attempts," he added and condemned that the first Twitter account of the "Red Scarves" sit-in was suspended. Previously, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez also denounced a gross manipulation in the Twitter algorithm to produce the impression that many Cuban Internet users published messages against the Revolution. Such messages included a label that summoned people to an unauthorized opposition march on Monday when authorities reopened the country’s borders to tourism. "The United States tries to show Cuba as a failed state to justify its coercive policies against our people. However, the empire only gains contempt among the international community with this attitude,” Rodriguez concluded.