Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack Against British Vessel

On Thursday, Yemen's Ansar Allah Movement (Houthi) claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack against a British commercial vessel in the Red Sea.

"In support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and response to the U.S.-British aggression on our country, we targeted a British commercial ship at the Red Sea which was heading to the ports of Israel," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

"The operations against Israel in the Red Sea will continue until Israel stops its war on Gaza and lifts its siege on the Palestinian people," he said.

It is the third attack claimed by the armed Houthi group in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday night, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for missile attacks against a U.S. navy warship in the Red Sea and another U.S. commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

The U.S. Central Command said that its navy forces intercepted the Houthi missile attack on the warship but gave no details on the other Houthi attack on the U.S. commercial vessel.

Tensions have been escalating in the region where the Houthi group's continuing attacks in the Red Sea disrupt the International shipping lines.

The Houthi group controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sana, and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Last month, Washington re-designated the Houthi group as a "global terrorist organization."