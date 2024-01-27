US and UK Launches New Attacks Against Yemeni Huthis

The US retaliatory attacks came a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the British tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden on Friday.

The United States-United Kingdom maritime coalition launched two strikes against Houthi rebel positions in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah in Yemen on Saturday morning, al-Masirah television reported.

The operations, which occurred a few hours after the Houthis attacked a British oil tanker, affected the coastal area of Ras Issa in the north-western part of the city, according to information, and American forces destroyed an anti-ship missile of Houthi rebels in Yemen this Saturday that was ready to be fired upon after Iran-backed movement attacked a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

The US Central Command in the area (Centcom) indicated that earlier this Saturday it attacked "an anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and that it was ready to launch". " The forces bombed and destroyed the missile in self-defense," Centcom added on social network X.

"On 27 January, at approximately 03H45 (Yemeni time), the United States Central Command Forces carried out an attack on a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed at the Red Sea and was ready to be launched".

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 27, 2024

A British maritime observation agency called United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the attack on the tanker and said in X that the vessel asked for help after it caught fire from the Houthis missile attack.

The vessel Marlin Luanda. He was carrying gasoline of Russian origin-a product used to make plastics and gasoline-bought below the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations, a Trafigura spokesman said Friday. "The entire crew aboard the Marlin Luanda is safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been completely extinguished," the company said in a statement on its website. " The vessel is now sailing to a safe port".

Houthi forces control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sana'a, and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. The Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that they will take all necessary military measures in self-defence and in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Days ago, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed clashes with several US destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which forced two commercial ships to withdraw and return.