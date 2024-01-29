Yemen's Houthi Movement Attacks US Warship in Gulf of Aden

The Ansar Allah Movement has increased its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive against Gaza.

On Monday, Yemen's Ansar Allah Movement (Houthi) launched a missile attack on a U.S. military ship in the Gulf of Aden, the latest in a series of strikes on shipping in the region.

The Houthis, controlling much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, said they had targeted the USS Lewis B. Puller, an expeditionary mobile base vessel.

"One of the ship's missions is to provide logistical support to the American forces involved in aggression against our country," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said, adding that the Houthis would continue to attack Israeli ships or those heading to Israel until Israel ended its blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive against Gaza in October 2023.

The #US + #EU have done nothing to stop #Israeli Genocide in #Gaza whereas the Houthis have done something by interfering with Ships facilitating it - And it's #Yemen that gets bombed..? So Western States value the Commercial profits of Shipping more than #Palestinian lives... pic.twitter.com/QTB1xtyxgQ — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) January 24, 2024

They claim to target vessels associated with Israel and have subsequently expanded their attacks to include U.S. and British ships.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a missile strike on the British oil tanker "Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden, causing a huge fire on board. The fire was extinguished with the help of U.S., British, and Indian navy warships.

The U.S. and Britain have carried out several retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi positions in recent weeks aimed at preventing further attacks on shipping and protecting global trade.

Earlier this month, the United States re-designated the Houthi group as a "global terrorist organization," and said the designation would take effect next month.