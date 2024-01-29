The Axis of Resistance Acts on Its Own: Iran

FM Kanan insisted that Iran does not interfere in the decisions of the resistance groups on how to support Palestinians or defend themselves.

On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanani stated that members of the Axis of Resistance do not receive orders from Iran.

His remarks came after a militia claimed responsibility for the attack that resulted in the death of three U.S. soldiers in Syria.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not welcome the development of conflict in the region, yet it does not interfere in the decisions of the resistance groups on how to support the Palestinian nation or defend themselves and their people," Kanan insisted.

The diplomat asserted that Tehran has repeatedly expressed concern about the danger of the conflict's expanding scope in the region and accused the United States of fostering instability with its attacks in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

The Axis of Resistance is an informal alliance formed by organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Islamist movement Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and a myriad of militias in Iraq and Syria.

The United States has accused Iran of backing these groups, particularly the Houthi rebels in Yemen in their attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea. Washington emphasized that the drone attack in which three U.S. soldiers died was carried out by Iran-backed groups.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack. We know it was carried out by radical militant groups backed by Iran operating in Syria and Iraq," U.S. President Joe Biden said.

The Al Nujaba militia, one of the most prominent in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for several attacks against U.S. positions in Syria and Iraq, including one targeting the Al Tanf base in Syria, which injured about 50 American soldiers.

