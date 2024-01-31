Yemen's Ansar Allah Movement Attacks USS Gravely Destroyer

Houthis will also continue to prevent Israeli commercial vessels or ships bound for Israel from transiting the Red Sea.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Ansar Allah Movement (Houthi) attacked a U.S. warship in the Red Sea with missiles.

"In support of Palestinians in Gaza, and response to the aggression on our country, we fired several missiles at the USS Gravely destroyer," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

"We confirm that all U.S. and British warships in the Red and Arabian Sea participating in the aggression against our country are within the target bank of our forces and will be targeted within the legitimate right to defend our country and people."

Sarea also warned that the Ansar Allah Movement will continue to prevent Israeli commercial vessels or ships bound for Israel from transiting the Red Sea until "the aggression against Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted."

The Houthis in Yemen are attacking Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea to protest Israel's genocide in Gaza.



In response, the U.S. and the UK are bombing Yemen.



Earlier on Wednesday, however, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its navy forces had shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by the Houthis toward the Red Sea.

The missile was shot down by USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and no injuries or damage were reported, it added.

On Monday, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking a U.S. warship in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile, a day after it claimed another missile attack against a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden that set the tanker on fire for several hours.