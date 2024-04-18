Palestine Asks U.S Clarifications About Offensive in Rafah

The spokesman said that, if so, the United States knew that a military offensive in Rafah, where the largest number of displaced persons and refugees are located in the country, would be and was a catastrophe, with huge amounts of human losses.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh has asked the US administration for clarification of media reports alleging approval for an Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah, in exchange for allowing a limited Israeli attack on Iran.

The spokesman said that, if so, the United States knew that a military offensive in Rafah, where the largest number of displaced persons and refugees are located in the country, would be and was a catastrophe, with huge amounts of human losses.

"The withdrawal of the United States from previous positions, including its declared support for a two-State solution, its commitment to resolutions of international legitimacy and its efforts in the UN Security Council to prevent Palestine from gaining full membership in the United Nations, together with its aggressive smear campaign against UNRWA, are pushing towards greater tension and escalation, for which everyone will pay the price," Abu Rudeineh added.

The Presidential spokesperson reiterated the demand for immediate US intervention to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, holding the US administration responsible for pushing the region towards a regional war by continuing to support the Israeli occupation.

Breaking and Big

Joe Biden reached an agreement with Israel to invade Rafah

Don't forget Rafah is home to 1.1 million Displaced PALESTINIANS and it's going to be a blood bath pic.twitter.com/qWY60vswvr — Palestine Updates (@drtruthe) April 19, 2024

According to the UN, the situation in Rafah is catastrophic due to the lack of food, water, medicines and other vital products, in addition to the overcrowding, the lack of hygienic conditions and the systematic Israeli air strikes.

It is necessary to remember that, during February of this year, the UN, assured about an offensive in Rafah, "UN agencies fear a humanitarian disaster "unimaginable" if there is a large-scale incursion of the Israeli army in Rafah, in the south of Gaza. They point out that the enclave’s hospital facilities are overloaded and on the verge of collapse, and humanitarian workers continue to be at risk from the lack of security guarantees and continued attacks".