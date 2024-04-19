Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Air Defense Sites

No casualties were reported in the attack, although more than six Israeli aircraft were observed flying in southern Syria.

The Syrian Defense Ministry on Friday denounced a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian air defense installations in the southern region.

The airstrikes began early Friday morning at approximately 2:55 a.m. local time from northern Israel, according to the statement from Syrian officials.

"The Israeli enemy launched a rocket aggression from the direction of occupied northern Palestine against our air defense sites in the southern region, and the aggression resulted in material losses," the text said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, no casualties were reported in the attack, although more than six Israeli aircraft were observed flying in southern Syria.

The radar battalion was specifically targeted in the airstrikes. Despite the deployment of Syrian air defenses, they were not intercepted, the organization said.

Media outlets reported that Israeli aircraft also struck an airport in As-Suwayda in southern Syria. The airstrikes were reportedly aimed at destroying Syrian Arab Army facilities.

Iranian-backed militias on Syrian territory reportedly took precautionary measures ahead of the airstrikes.

Syria has repeatedly denounced before the UN these terrorist actions and the complicity of the U.S. government without achieving any forceful action against the Zionist regime.