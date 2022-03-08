Xi Jinping Urges Equals Dialogue Among EU, Russia, US and NATO

China pleads for dialogue in equal terms among the parties involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Tuesday at a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that an equal dialogue between the EU, Russia, the U.S. and NATO is of paramount importance to end the current crisis in Eastern Europe.

Xi Jinping warned of the high risk to global security posed by the situation in Ukraine. He expressed that China is really worried about the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

The president of China also remarked that Beijing endorses France and Germany's efforts for boosting European security in terms of sustainability and balance by maintaining its strategic autonomy.

All countries around the world should refrain from escalating tensions concerning the crisis in Ukraine, instead every action should be focused on lowering tenseness through dialogues and negotiations in the interest to end such conflict peacefully, the Chinese leader also added.

President Xi Jinping: the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent. The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted that China keeps willing to offer Ukraine all necessary help regarding humanitarian aid supplies. In this connection, he recollected that China suggested a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.



The Chinese leader noted that all countries deserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected. He stated that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, stressing that the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously.

Xi Jinping drew attention to the need to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He called upon countries worldwide to avoid an enormous humanitarian crisis. The president reiterated that all efforts must be made to achieve a peaceful end to the conflict within the framework of diplomacy and negotiations.