China: Russia-Ukraine Talks Should Continue

On Tuesday, the Chinese government encouraged the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

China's government expressed its hope for the Russia-Ukraine talks to continue, as they started in Gospel, city of Belarus aimed to give a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that he hopes that the talks would lead to achieving security guarantees, stability, and lasting peace in the European country.

The spokesperson remarked that Beijing's support was intended for any diplomatic initiatives to end the matter peacefully.

On Monday, Gospel welcomed the Russian and Ukrainian representatives for a meeting, where according to Moscow officials, both parties reached important points to move forward. The main priority in the five-hour meeting was the cease-fire in Ukraine and the end of hostilities.

China has always supported and encouraged all diplomatic efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the launch of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine: spokesperson https://t.co/Ad2ktyRZyP pic.twitter.com/BG6jfYpFch — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 1, 2022

The delegations involved arrangeD to hold a second meeting for negotiations after consultations with their respective leaderships.

Talks held on Monday are the first contact after the beginning of the Russian military operation on February 24 in Ukraine, after requesting the help of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic to repel Kyev's aggression.