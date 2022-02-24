China Calls for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Asian country is pleading for peace regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict by lowering tensions through dialogue and negotiations.

Hua Chunying, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Ukraine crisis is a serious issue with a complex historical background.

She noted China's concern over this issue and said that Beijing keeps track of the situation. In this connection, she called on all involved in the conflict to not aggravate the situation and contribute instead to a peaceful solution to the conflict.



On the other hand, China warned Chinese citizens living in Ukraine about the danger posed by the current scenario in the region. Citizens were told to stay at home and away from windows at the risk of attacks in the streets. It was also recommended when going out to do it in vehicles with the Chinese flag on.

"The U.S. has been fueling the flame, fanning up the flame, how do they want to put out the fire?”

Russia launched a special military operation in Donbass following Ukrainian army shelling over the territory of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics. As a result, military units at several locations have been destroyed, including Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Donbass People's Republics asked Russia for help. He also warned that NATO continues its military deployment on Russia's borders amid escalations.

This comes after Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Moscow has been severely sanctioned by the United States, the European Union and other countries.