Wang Urges Bringing China-U.S. Relations Back On Right Track

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to return its China policy to the right track guided by reason and pragmatism, and bring bilateral relations back on the right path of healthy and stable development.

The U.S. must replace the "competitive-collaborative-adversarial" trichotomy with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he said, adding that competition between major countries should not be the order of the day and zero-sum game is not the right choice.

In a globalized and interdependent world, how the two countries find the right way forward and manage to get along is both a new question for humanity and a formulation that must be worked out by China and the United States together, Wang added.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the "Shanghai Communique," he pointed out that China and the United States need to re-embrace the conviction that helped the two countries break the ice five decades ago, and set out on a new journey.

However, the United States is still going to great lengths to engage in intense, zero-sum competition with China, adding that it keeps provoking China on issues concerning China's core interests, and is taking a string of actions to piece together small blocs to suppress China. These actions not only harm the overall bilateral relations, but also undermine international peace and stability, Wang stressed.

The US is prioritising funding a military build-up against China over funding climate solutions.



US spends over $750bn a year on its military.



Biden proposes to spend just $37bn annually on decarbonising US economy.



Still no annual $100bn climate finance for the global south. https://t.co/uQPfCUo8Uf — Fiona Edwards - #NoToNATO (@Fio_edwards) November 14, 2021

As an independent sovereign country, China has every right to do what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate interests, Wang said, noting that setting "democratic standards" after the U.S. model is undemocratic. The 2021 "Summit for Democracy" held by the United States last year excluded nearly half of the countries in the world. That in itself is an assault on the spirit of democracy, and holding such a summit again would be unpopular, Wang said.

On the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, Wang said its real goal is to establish an Indo-Pacific version of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Such a strategy seeks to maintain the U.S.-led system of hegemony, undermine the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation architecture, and compromise the overall and long-term interests of countries in the region.

Noting that the Asia-Pacific is not a chessboard for geopolitical contest, Wang said China resolutely opposes all acts that lead to confrontation and rival camps in the region. China is willing to work with all parties to foster a broad, inclusive platform for Asia-Pacific cooperation leading to an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.