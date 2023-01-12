World Recalls Anniversary Of 7.0-Degree Earthquake In Haiti

“This devastating earthquake claimed the lives of thousands of people, including 102 members of the UN family in Haiti,” UN Secretary Guterres tweeted.

On Thursday, politicians and international organizations remembered the 13th anniversary of Haiti’s 7.0-degree earthquake, which killed over 300,000 people and left 1.5 million homeless.

“This devastating earthquake claimed the lives of thousands of people, including 102 members of the United Nations family in Haiti. We will never forget them,” UN Secretary Antonio Guterres tweeted.

Meanwhile, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated that such an earthquake should inspire his people to strengthen solidarity and brotherhood among them.

“National unity, reconciliation, reconstruction, and recovery are the finest and most vibrant tribute we can pay to our victims," he said.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante stated that her city stands, with its heart and memory, by the side of the Haitian community and stressed her willingness to continue supporting this country’s recovery.

Haiti now has no elected lawmakers, after senate terms expired this week.



Haiti has faced political crisis, gang violence, hunger and cholera since the president's 2021 assassination.



The U.S. just added more restrictions against Haitian asylum seekers using Trump-era Title 42. pic.twitter.com/2dv0iWFYUw — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 11, 2023

“Even if we focus on the future, we cannot help but revisit this devastating earthquake. What happened in our country on January 12, 2010, still affects our national life, and we know that there will be major challenges for future generations,” former Haiti’s consul to Chicago Lesly Conde said. A cholera epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic, and another 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed 2,248 people followed the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which still has not fully recovered from such disasters. As a result, according to data from the World Food Programme (WFP), over 4.7 million Haitians currently face food shortages. “The resilience of our nation is tested every day. Wherever you are, do not hesitate to make a solidarity gesture towards someone in need in my country,” Conde highlighted.