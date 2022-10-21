DNP Deaths From Cholera in Haiti, 37

Haiti's Ministry of Health and Protection reported that the number of cholera deaths has risen to 37.

Having spread to four of the country's 10 departments, the highest incidence of the disease continues to be recorded in the communes of Cité Soiel and Port-au-Prince.

Of the total deaths reported, 3 were recorded in health centers and another 14 in the National Penitentiary.

About 300 suspected cases were reported at the National Penitentiary.

Among children, the most vulnerable sector of the population, 259 probable cases are reported out of the 965 registered, and 24 out of the 115 confirmed cases.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), with this outbreak in the country there are at least 100 000 infants who are three times more likely to die if they contract the disease, as their immune system is weakened.

The Health Ministry announced that about twenty health centers are available to treat the symptoms of the disease and asked the population to go to health institutions for any sign of the disease.

Haiti is at a difficult juncture where an adequate response to prevent the spread of the disease is at risk. Gangs are blocking the distribution of fuel, which has a direct impact on the functioning of health centers.