Death Toll From Cholera in Haiti Reaches 288

The vaccination campaign will start soon and target Cite Soleil, Delmas, Tabarre, Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, and Mirebalais.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the cholera outbreak has already caused 288 deaths in Haiti.

The Haitian Health Ministry additionally reported that 12,574 people infected with cholera needed medical attention.

Authorities also warned of an increase in suspected cases in this cholera outbreak declared in early October. Suspected cases totaled 13,672 as of Dec. 6, of which 1,193 have been already confirmed.

All ten regions of Haiti have reported cholera cases over the last two months. The department of Ouest has 89 percent of the reported cases.

The WHO and the International Coordinating Group for Vaccine Supply (ICG) provided the Haitian government with 1.17 million doses of a vaccine against the disease.

WHO recommends vaccination of the population and has called for extreme hygienic measures to prevent infection. The international organization recommends water, sanitation and hygiene interventions to prevent the spread of the waterborne disease.



