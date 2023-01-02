Transition Council to Ensure the Holding of Elections in Haiti

"It will not be with mistrust that we will team up to face together the dangers looming over our homeland," Prime Minister Henry said.

On Sunday, Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced the establishment of a High Transition Council (HTC), which will be charged with facilitating elections.

"We will have to officially install them this week and give them the means to start working hand in hand with the Government," Henry said, adding that he will issue a decree creating the HTC, which will be published in the official newspaper Le Monitel with the names of the three people who will direct it.

"We have finally been able to close the year 2022 with the signing of a national commitment for an inclusive transition and transparent elections," said Henry, who took office a few weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

"We are moving forward with those who want to do it. Others will come and join us. We will give them space... we must learn to trust each other in 2023."

Bolívar adquirió nuevas fuerzas para emprender la liberación de América del Sur, gracias a la solidaridad del presidente Petión. Haití tendrá siempre un lugar especial en el corazón de Venezuela, nos une el amor por la libertad y un compromiso histórico de gratitud. pic.twitter.com/N7FhiegpYR — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 2, 2023

The tweet reads, "Bolivar gained new strength to undertake the liberation of South America thanks to the solidarity of President Petion. Haiti will always have a special place in the heart of Venezuela. We are united by a love for freedom and a historic commitment of gratitude."

Through this mechanism, he hopes to define a road map with the strategies and actions necessary to organize the elections in this Caribbean nation.

At the end of January, the term of the 10 senators who elected officials will end. Despite recent statements, there are no guarantees that this country will be able to hold general elections any time soon. For years, Haiti has been submerged in a political, economic and social crisis, which has been exacerbated by the actions of urban armed gangs.